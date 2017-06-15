Mike Zimmer says his eye is doing great

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says the retina in his right eye that has required eight surgeries is "perfect" as he prepares to take a little break before training camp.



Zimmer says he met with his eye doctor on Wednesday for another checkup. The coach says his doctor told him he "would be absolutely shocked" if Zimmer experienced a recurrence of the problems in his right eye. Zimmer was ordered to take a two-week break from the team earlier this month to help his eye recover.



Now Zimmer says the primary concern would be to see problems surface in his left eye. They will closely monitor both eyes to try to catch any issues much sooner than they did last season, when Zimmer had to miss a game while recovering from a surgery.



