UofL fans on NCAA penalties: 'It's time to move on'

Coach Rick Pitino spoke publicly about the penalties shortly after the announcement on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL fans said Thursday that they’re disappointed in the NCAA's announcement of the penalties against the school's high-profile basketball team.

The NCAA handed Louisville coach Rick Pitino a five-game suspension, put the program on probation for four years and is expected to vacate UofL's 2013 national championship.

"It's a dog eat dog world in the NCAA," Ronald Childress said.

"They've already imposed self-imposed sanctions, and they were already pretty harsh," Connie Cox Uzzell said. "So, I think it's time to move on."

Added Elaine Douglas: "When the team suffers, the fans suffer. We're being penalized for someone else's mistake."

Other fans said the university is going to have to pay for its mistakes

“I don't think it's too tough," Childress said. "The school could have terminated him."

With the long-awaited penalties announced, many fans are hoping that it's finally time to move on.

“It's a big distraction, and it's a waste of the school's time, in my opinion," Melvin Humphrey said. "I think they should just move on and let these guys do their thing."

While commentators wonder if Cardinals basketball will ever be the same, the most loyal of fans said the program will bounce back, and return even better.

“The thing I hope is that we learn from this, and get stronger," Douglas said. "We'll get stronger, we'll get wise, and we'll get better with all of this going on."

