Single vehicle crash kills one in Graves County, KY

One woman is dead after a crash on Scott Road in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 pm, Deputies responded to Scott Road, just south of Slaughter Road, for a single vehicle collision.

Officials determined that 55-year-old Jennifer Glover, of Wingo, Ky, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche south bound on Scott Road.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, overturned multiple times and struck a tree.

According to officials, Glover was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Mayfield Fire/EMS, and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.

