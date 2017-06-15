New development for Pleasant Ridge seniors to break ground soon

Land along Fulkerson Drive is set to become a new senior facility. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - For decades, the city of Charlestown has been trying to clean up Pleasant Ridge, a 350-unit neighborhood in Charlestown. But now, some longtime homeowners could be forced out of their southern Indiana neighborhood.

Since WAVE 3 News last checked in, many renters have been evicted after their landlords sold the property, but that left behind those who own their homes.

Soon, land along Fulkerson Drive will become a new senior community, and Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall said current Pleasant Ridge homeowners will have first priority.

“I figured that would let them know that I don't want to go anywhere,” Pleasant Ridge homeowner David Keith said.

A sign outside of Keith's Pleasant Ridge home said it all -- "Not for sale." He's lived in the neighborhood since the mid-1960s.

"My home is paid for; all I pay is utilities, and when I'm retired, that's the way it is supposed to be," Keith said.

Keith would be an ideal candidate to move into the Villas of Springville Manor, a 55-and-older community, where construction is expected to start later in June.

Hall said he wants Pleasant Ridge residents to move out of the neighborhood, so it can redeveloped.

“We hope that the homeowners and many of the renters now that are trying to buy homes ... we hope they stay,” Hall said. “We just want to move them into another area."

At a chamber of commerce event Thursday, Hall gave city residents an update on numerous projects, including Springville Manor. The mayor said any seniors who have their mortgages paid off could continue living with no monthly payments other than utilities in the new neighborhood.

Keith said he's skeptical.

"I don't think they can force me out right now," Keith said. "I'm going to stay here as long as possible and fight it all I can."

The city recently hired an Indianapolis attorney who specializes in real estate and government to respond to a lawsuit filed this year on behalf of the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association.

“Could we use eminent domain to redevelop an area that's been declared in need of redevelopment according to state laws?" Hall asked. "Yes."

But he said he hopes it doesn't get to that. The neighborhood association said all it wants is for Pleasant Ridge to be improved.

"As far as the homeowners and the people who want to stay who own their properties, and the upkeep (of) their properties, they should be allowed to stay,” Charlestown Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association President Josh Craven said.

Hall said the developer hopes to start building the Springville Manor homes in a couple weeks, and it should take about 90 days to complete the first phase of 16 homes.

