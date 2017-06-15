Gas leak report forces Louisville Zoo evacuation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Zoo will remain closed Thursday night, after a gas leak forced an evacuation earlier in the day.

A strong smell of natural gas was reported at 2:52 p.m., according to the zoo. Minutes later, 1,300 guests were being evacuated. No one was hurt during the procedure, which lasted around 20 minutes.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

All animals were secured during the evacuation, according to the zoo.

LG&E has determined that there was no leak on the zoo campus, but they will be checking the surrounding areas.

Louisville Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.