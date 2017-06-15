Children and parents make crafts, receive gifts at Reading in the Park

Henderson's Central Park was the place to be for dozens of children.

Reading in the Park is a six-week long program put on by the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center and the Henderson County Public Library.

It happens 12 times during the summer, and on Thursday, kids and their parents heard the book, "Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse", made small crafts, and got gifts to take home.

Afterward, the kids and their families got a free lunch to eat in the park.

