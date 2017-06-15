New storm sirens in Henderson

If you live in Henderson, you may have noticed some new storm sirens in your neighborhood.

Two of the city's storm sirens were not working properly and had to be replaced.

Chief Scott Foreman told us that each siren costs about $26,000.

They are not yet operational though because they're waiting on electrical service inspection and programming.

The sirens were installed at the intersection of Highway 60 and Barrett Boulevard, and also Highway 351 and Larue Road.

