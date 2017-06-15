Kids getting ready for WC Handy street parade

Kids are getting ready for the annual WC Handy street strut parade.

For two hours on Thursday, staff with the parks and recreation department will host the Handy Children's Art Camp.

Kids of all ages, who will be walking in the parade, decorated umbrellas, crowns, hats, bead bracelets, and noisemakers, that they will sport, in the annual New Orleans-style parade.

The parade begins in Audubon Mill Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, but festivities for the Handy Fest are well underway.

