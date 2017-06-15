Five Questions about Let's Dance Louisville

Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Fans of the television show "Dancing with the Stars" will want to clear their calendar for the night of June 17. That’s when the 4th annual Let’s Dance Louisville charity event takes place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
Among the penalties, a suspension of five ACC games for coach Rick Pitino, and a four-year probation for the entire program.More >>
UofL Interim President Greg Postel said Thursday that the university will appeal what he called "severe" penalties levied by the NCAA following the 2015 sex scandal that rocked the school's high-profile basketball program.More >>
