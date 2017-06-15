Five Questions on Let's Dance Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of the television show "Dancing with the Stars" will want to clear their calendar for the night of June 17. That’s when the 4th annual Let’s Dance Louisville charity event takes place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.



I have been part of this fun event since the beginning; first as a dancer performing the Argentinian tango, and then as an emcee. This year, I will be joined by WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned for the event. Kevin will take care of the live auction duties.

What keeps me coming back is the cause. The event raises funds for the Sandefur Dining Room, which is a program of the Cathedral of the Assumption. The program feeds people 365 days a year, and has been doing so since the Great Depression. They usually feed 65,000 homeless and less fortunate each year.



This year, the twelve dancers include business owners, community leaders, volunteers, and on-air talent like WAVE 3 News sports reporter Kendrick

Haskins. The other dancers are: Taunya Eshenbaugh, Abby Kamen, Annette Manias, Shahara Ross, Jacqueline Smith, Kelsey Starks, Karen Williams, Ronel Brown, Wil Heuser, David Jennings, M.D. and Andre Wilson. You never know who will go home with the coveted mirror ball!



Here are my five questions with the Let’s Dance Louisville Event Chair, Maggie Cyphers:



1) How did you come up with the idea of Let’s Dance Louisville?

We wanted a fun event that would draw a wide assortment of people from our community. Our homeless and less fortunate neighbors need our help.



2) Is it hard to find dancers?

Most people are very honored to be asked to participate in Let’s Dance Louisville. We usually fill the twelve dancer positions pretty quickly.



3) What are the new surprises for this year?

The production quality of the show has gone up several levels.



4) If someone would still like to get tickets, where should they go?

There are three ways the public can buy tickets ($125.00): online, over the phone or on the night of the event. go to LetsDanceLouisville.org, call (502) 657-5222, or go to the Louisville Marriott Downtown Ballroom.



5) You sell out each year. How do you keep growing in size?

Our volunteers really work hard to put this event on. It takes many people to pull something like this off each year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.