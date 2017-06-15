UofL head coach suspended

The NCAA suspended Louisville's head basketball coach, Rick Pitino, for the first five ACC games next season.
That is just one of the sanctions revealed against the University of Louisville for the breaking Cardinal rules sex scandal.
The committee is also putting the university on probation for the next year and will be stripping the basketball records where ineligible players competed from December 2010 to July 2014.
During that time, the school did win the national title in the 2012-13 season. It's still unclear whether they will be able to keep that title.
Pitino, who has always said he's a stickler for the NCAA's rules, said this ruling has him questioning the organization as a whole and Cardinal fans are showing their full support for the school.
The school released a statement, which said they do plan to appeal these sanctions.
