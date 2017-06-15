Proposed rate hike for Metro Sewer customers will go towards safety updates

The changes stemming from the proposed rate hike would take place over a span of 20 years. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Soon, residents in the Metro Sewer District may see a steep rate hike.

MSD said a proposed 20 percent rate hike will go toward fixing outdated infrastructure, as well as preventative measures. Pipes that are over a hundred years old will be replaced, and drain systems will be updated to allow better control during floods. This will take place over a 20 year period.

The company's chief operations officer said the changes are crucial for the safety of the community.

"It has to do with every day life quality issues that face our community," Brian Bingham said. "To make sure we can protect people the best we can from flooding issues, or from water quality issues associated with our aging sewer system."

Bingham said MSD will be going before the Metro Budget Committee on Monday to discuss details. They will meet with the Metro Council on Thursday.

