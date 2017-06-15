Older residents targeted for robberies in southern Jefferson County

Jean Forde is just one of several victims targeted because of their age. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Horrible, I'll tell ya," Jean Forde, 89, told WAVE 3 News.

She is scared and nervous after two people pulled up to her Highview house and held her daughter at gunpoint.

"He had already told her he was gonna kill her," Forde said.

She is one of several victims targeted because of their age, in their own front yards.

Police said a man and woman are pulling up to random homes, holding people at gunpoint to rob them.

Those targeted have been between the ages of 64 and 90.

The crime spree has lasted several days, and is spreading to other parts of town. From Highview to Okolona, Fern Creek, and most recently in PRP.

Police said they struck twice Thursday morning, the first at 3:30 am.

"We know where they're doing it," LMPD Detective John Ramsey said. "Once we get them, we'll find out the why."

Ramsey is one of the detectives in the 7th division who are now hard at work, closing in on the pair before someone gets hurt.

"We want to catch them, and we want to bring them to justice," Ramsey said. "I mean they can't be out there targeting our elderly population."

With every victim, comes a better description of the criminal pair, increasing the chances of catching them.

"I hope they do," Forde said. "I think it's awful."

One of the robbers is described as a light-skinned black male, between the age of 25 and early thirties. He is said to have nice teeth, and be well-spoken and clean cut. He is between 5'7" and 5'9" with a medium build, and a neatly trimmed beard. Police said he is traveling with a white female with black hair, which is usually pulled back. She is said to be medium build, with a tattoo on her left thigh. The pair have been spotted in a black, newer model 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

