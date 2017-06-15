LMPD investigating shooting report in Russell neighborhood

Reports of the shooting came in around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The call came in of the shooting at 2615 West Madison around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. The victim was not at the scene, according to MetroSafe.

Witnesses told police that the victim may have driven themselves to University Hospital.

This situation is being handled by the 2nd Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

