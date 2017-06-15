UPDATE: 3 men shot on porch in Russell, drive themselves to hospital

Reports of the shooting came in around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Madison Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three black males in their 20's were sitting on the front porch of a house when shots were fired, according to LMPD. All three were shot.

The victims drove themselves to University Hospital. None of their injuries appear to be life threatening.

No suspects have yet been named. This situation is being handled by the 1st Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

