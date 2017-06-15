UPDATE: 3 men shot on porch in Russell, drive themselves to hospital

The call came in of multiple people shot at 2615 West Madison around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.More >>
The crime spree has lasted several days, and is spreading to other parts of town.More >>
MSD said a proposed 20 percent rate hike will go toward fixing outdated infrastructure, as well as preventative measures.More >>
Here are a few places you can take dad on Father's Day.More >>
Looking for a present for Father's Day? A new study suggests moving away from novelty items.More >>
