Earlington rescinds offer to give JW Million school grounds to alumni

Alumni of the JW Million school in Earlington may have to cancel their plans to build a playground on the property where their old school used to stand.

This week, city council rescinded an offer to give the property to the JW Million class reunion committee.

Back in November, they had agreed to give them the property so they could build a park. City officials said they withdrew the offer because the Committee failed to achieve LLC registration.

"We were gonna set up bylaws and just everything so this remained a recreational area, but we cant go into all that until we really get the property," said JW Million Alum Wanda Wilson. "They had to be incorporated and it's been seven months and they haven't done anything."

JW Million was a predominantly black school that closed in the 1960s.

The city plans to put the property back on the market for any interested buyers.

