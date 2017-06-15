Crooked Hill Road exit sign altered to read Crooked Hillary

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a suburban New York parkway has been altered to read "Crooked Hillary."
Newsday reports the defaced green traffic sign on the Sagtikos Parkway on Long Island was reported to the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday.
A DOT spokesman says the sign has been removed and "defacing public signs is illegal."
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump often used the moniker "Crooked Hillary" when referring to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, who at the time suffered from the mistrust of many voters.
Trump won the election and in a recent tweet said "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate." Clinton tweeted back "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," a dig at Trump for tweeting the mystifying nonword.
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
