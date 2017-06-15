Wheeler's 20 points leads Fever by Dream 85-74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Erica Wheeler had 20 points and seven assists, Tiffany Mitchell scored all 14 of her points in the second half and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74 on Thursday night.

Atlanta pulled to 76-72 with 2:09 left but Wheeler answered with her second 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. The Dream's Layshia Clarendon missed a layup and Indiana scored on its next two possessions - on jumpers by Natalie Achonwa and Candice Dupree - to seal it.

Marissa Coleman added 10 points and Dupree scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for Indiana (5-6).

Wheeler made a long jumper with 0.6 seconds left in the first half to give Indiana a 33-31 lead and she closed the third quarter with another buzzer-beater for a 60-53 advantage.

Bria Holmes and Tiffany Hayes each scored 17 points for Atlanta (5-5). Elizabeth Williams and Damiris Dantas added 10 apiece.

