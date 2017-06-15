U2 bringing old tunes, new technology to Louisville stadium show

Part of the Joshua Tree Tour staging will allow the band to perform in the middle of the audience. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U2 is taking on Louisville as the next stop on their stadium tour, and new technology is allowing for some surprises for fans.

The legendary Irish band will perform its landmark Joshua Tree album in its entirety Friday night at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Something fans may not recognize is the updated technology and stage set-up, which allows the band to give each person a one-of-a-kind audio and visual experience.

"Technology 30 years later is an 8,000 square foot video screen playing at 7.6 K resolution - which is almost double that of the high-resolution living room TVs," tour director Craig Evans said.

The stage will display a Joshua Tree shadow that creates a "tree stage." This will give the band the ability to perform in the middle of the audience. It's supported by a steel system, which took about two days to build.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are still available.

