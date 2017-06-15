KSP looking for suspects in casino robbery case

Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case.

In a news release, KSP said they received a call of a theft complaint at Ellis Park around 4 p.m.

KSP needs help ID the suspects in the pics below. 4pm today, susp cashed out victims slot machine while they turned away at Ellis Park. pic.twitter.com/RioVke5cIZ — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) June 16, 2017

Investigators said a male and female suspect cashed out another person's slot machine when they were turned away.

Officials said the suspects left Ellis Park with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about the case or the suspects, call the police.

