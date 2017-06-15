KSP looking for suspects in casino robbery case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KSP looking for suspects in casino robbery case

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police are looking for two suspects in a casino robbery case. 

In a news release, KSP said they received a call of a theft complaint at Ellis Park around 4 p.m.

Investigators said a male and female suspect cashed out another person's slot machine when they were turned away.

Officials said the suspects left Ellis Park with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about the case or the suspects, call the police.

