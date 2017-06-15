KY suspects reportedly stole winnings from another person's slot machine

The Kentucky State Police want your help finding two suspects that they say stole from another person's slot machine.

KSP officials responded to a theft complaint at Ellis Park in Henderson just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

The investigating trooper said the male and female suspects cashed out another person’s slot machine as they were turned away.

According to police, the suspects then left Ellis Park with an undisclosed amount of earnings/winnings.

Police are asking anyone who has knowledge of the case or suspects to call Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson at 270-826-3312 or confidentially at 800-222-5555.

County Sheriff's Department, Chaffee Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting Cape Girardeau Police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department through any of the following methods:

573-335-6621 (Business Line)

573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

Email us at police@cityofcape.org

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.