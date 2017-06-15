Daviess Co. School Board meets to discuss new middle school, nic - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. School Board meets to discuss new middle school, nickel tax

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A passionate argument for a proposed nickel tax. 

The Daviess County School Board wants to levy the tax to renovate Apollo High School and build a new middle school. 

Supporters of the tax believe the current middle school is inadequate.

They say several 2nd-floor classrooms are not wheelchair accessible, and some of the rooms on the first floor have flooding issues. 

Opponents of the tax must provide a petition with 3,500 signatures by June 30, or the tax will begin on July 1.

No one spoke against the tax at Thursday's meeting.

