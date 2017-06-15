Could Pitino miss the UK game as part of NCAA suspension?

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Could Rick Pitino's five-game NCAA mandated suspension include the Cards game at Kentucky on December 29?

I know it's not an ACC game, but if you read the NCAA report, it clearly states that "the suspension begins at 12:01 a.m. the day of the first conference game and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the day of the fifth conference game. During that period, the head coach may not participate in any activities, including but not limited to, team travel, practice, video study and team meetings. The results of those contests from which the head coach is suspended shall not count in his career coaching record."

Last season the first ACC game was a loss to Virginia on December 28. The fifth ACC game was a win over Duke on January 14. There was a non-conference game against Indiana, on December 31, following the Virginia game.

The UK game is scheduled for Friday, December 29, 2017 in Rupp Arena. It's not too crazy to speculate that the Cards ACC opener could be sometime during the week of December 25-28. Maybe not, but it's possible. Maybe it's not too late for the league to adjust the schedule. Last seasons schedule was released in early September.

If that is the case, would Pitino be allowed to coach in Lexington?

UofL is appealing the ruling and maybe during the process we'll get some clarification from the NCAA, but I'm sure this will be discussed among Cards and Cats fans.

