First Henderson VFD meeting coming up

Two months ago, Henderson fiscal court voted unanimously for an ordinance to directly benefit volunteer fire departments.

All county property owners now pay a $55 annual fee that goes toward fire departments all across Henderson County, unless they decide to choose the opt-out clause.

Now, judge-executive Brad Schneider hopes to build off that step by holding periodic meetings.

The first meeting of the Henderson County Fiscal Court's Volunteer Fire Department Committee, made up of the three rural magistrates and the judge-executive, is this Saturday.

This Saturday's meeting is in the training building at the Henderson County Road Department on Sam Ball Way.

