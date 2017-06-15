George Staying With Pacers For Now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George says he's committed to playing for the Indiana Pacers next season.



Beyond that, he's not sure.



At a charity softball game Thursday night in, George made his feelings clear. The forward is under contract for next season and he still intends to win a championship in Indy.



But he also urged new general manager Kevin Pritchard to upgrade the team. Without getting into specifics, George told reporters he believes the Pacers are close to challenging Cleveland in the East - if they can get better players.



George's contract expires after next season and the 27-year-old could be one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market next summer.



