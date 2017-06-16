2 members of Ohio family band dead, 1 hospitalized

BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating a double homicide and attempted suicide involving members of an Ohio family band known for its bluegrass music.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says two family members are dead and a third, believed to be the shooter, has been taken to a Cleveland hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police investigating a 911 hang-up call Thursday arrived at the home of The Stockdale Family Band, where officers found 21-year-old James Stockdale and 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale dead.

They believe 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot his brother and mother with a shotgun before turning the gun on himself.

Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement say the family "appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community."

