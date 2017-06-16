June 15, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

Kentucky to the World

Kentucky to the World Presents

Tracy Drain

Native Louisvillian and NASA Flight Systems Engineer

Thursday, June 16th

5:30-11pm

$20

Copper & Kings American Brandy Distillery

Modern Thinkers Social Series

1121 E. Washington St.

KentuckyToTheWorld.org

