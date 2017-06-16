Popular Prospect restaurant abruptly closes

The locally-owned restaurant has a second location in Jeffersonville that will remain open. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular, locally-owned restaurant in Prospect abruptly closed this week.

Cast Iron Steakhouse posted a message on its Facebook page on Thursday saying the restaurant, located at 6325 River Road, was closed effective immediately.

"A new developer has purchased many of the surrounding properties, including our location," the message reads. "They have decided not to renew our lease."

The message goes on to say all gift certificates will be honored at the restaurant's location at 1207 E. Market Street in Jeffersonville.

