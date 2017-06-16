E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at US Open

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
