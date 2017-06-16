35-pound flabby feline at Washington shelter seeks new home

WASHINGTON (AP) - A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family - and probably to lay off the treats.
News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington. WTTG reports (http://bit.ly/2rlLlS6) Symba tips the scales at 35 pounds (16 kilograms). Symba's previous owner moved to an assisted living center and couldn't take him along.
Symba is 15 pounds (7 kilograms)heavier than his goal weight and is currently working to slim down. The cat exercises on a cat wheel and is fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat's eating.
Shelter staff says Symba currently can't take more than a few steps without losing his breath.
The shelter says Symba's new owner needs to help him continue his weight loss journey.
