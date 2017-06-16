Maysville Police searching suspects in smash-and-grab at pharmac - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Maysville Police searching suspects in smash-and-grab at pharmacy

(Facebook/Maysville Police Department) (Facebook/Maysville Police Department)
MAYSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into a pharmacy.

It happened at Mason Family Drug on Kenton Station Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the pair arrived in a white or grey vehicle, then smashed the front door with a hammer.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Maysville Police Department at (606) 564-9411.

