Maysville Police searching suspects in smash-and-grab at pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into a pharmacy.

It happened at Mason Family Drug on Kenton Station Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the pair arrived in a white or grey vehicle, then smashed the front door with a hammer.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Maysville Police Department at (606) 564-9411.

