Lexington man charged with murder of 18-year-old in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington man is now in Louisville Police custody, charged with the murder of a man in the Parkland neighborhood.

LMPD arrested Charles Barnes, also known as "CDubb" or "CW," early Friday morning.

According to Barnes' arrest report, he admitted to being in the area of Dumesnil and 28th Streets when 18-year-old Jericho Moore was shot and killed on June 6.

Barnes has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The report also stated that murder weapon was removed from the scene and has not yet been recovered.

