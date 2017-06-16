McIlroy, Day try to make up ground, make cut at US Open

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Paul Casey, of England, reacts after his birdie on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hits a drive on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Brendan Steele hits a drive on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Rory Mcilroy, of Ireland, and Jason Day, of Australia, walk on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Jason Day, of Australia, hits from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open - not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.

The top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open. There no longer is a 10-shot rule that would allow anyone within 10 shots of the lead to make the cut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.