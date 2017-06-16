Man charged with robbing, shooting Louisville clergyman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a reverend in his home.

SPD officers arrested Kerry Barley on Thursday.

Police said Barley barged into the Dixie Highway home of James Mathis and shot him on April 19.

In a press release, Shively Police said they learned that Barley was held up in a home in the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue on Thursday. After a number of attempts to get Barley to surrender, LMPD SWAT entered the home and took Barley into custody, police said.

Barley has been charged with assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

