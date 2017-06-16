Downtown hotels play catch-up to Omni

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The skyline in downtown Louisville is changing rapidly and with the Omni Hotel coming up fast, other hotels in the downtown area are stepping up for their future competitor.

Come the spring of 2018, the Omni will be complete, adding 621 brand new hotel rooms.

"Louisville right now has got a lot of momentum as a city," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We've got ten billion dollars of capital construction going on right now."



That includes Kentucky International Convention Center which is set to bring in new draws to the downtown area. The Marriott is jumping right in to keep up.

"We will start on the construction of the hotel this morning!" Downtown Marriott General Manager David Greene said during a news conference.



By demolishing a part of the hotel, the Marriott kicked off its renovations that will include the revitalization of Champions Bar & Grille.



"Our ballroom space, will be done like that!" Greene said, snapping his fingers. "By the end of the summer, our ballroom space will be re-imagined."



A $30 million project that is set to finish just in time for the reopening of Kentucky International Convention Center.



"We will be done in conjunction with the convention center- that is so important to this hotel and this hotel is so important to them thus the connection," Greene said.



Marriott officials say they hope that the new renovations will give more options to visitors coming to the downtown area.



