VIDEO: Construction finished on new Paducah health park

Still image from video of the Fountain Avenue Health Park in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Paducah Park Services/Facebook)

The Paducah Parks Services posted a video on Facebook showing the last few days of construction on the Fountain Avenue Health Park.

The health park opens on Friday, June 16.

The video shows the construction phase included the rubberized safety surface at the Paducah Rotary Playground, the installation of a 1/3 mile walking trail, a fitness area, the grading and resurfacing of the grassy lawn, lighting, landscaping, water fountains and an expansion of the Community Garden.

