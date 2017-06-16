Man charged with stealing $10,000 worth of wristbands from Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars in wristbands from Churchill Downs on Oaks Day.

LMPD arrested Jason Weber on Thursday; Weber was charged with theft.

According to his arrest report, Weber was working for Contemporary Services Corp at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day when he stole around 300 wristbands. The wristbands were valued between $100 and $800 each.

Weber was tasked with giving the wristbands to gate employees who were to give them to customers once they paid to enter. Police said Weber instead gave them to three others who sold the wristbands on the street.

Weber was already being watched by police because they said he was suspected of doing the same thing in the past.

The three others involved were arrested on Oaks and Derby according to Weber's arrest report, but Weber fled before he could be arrested.

Police estimate Churchill Downs lost more than $10,000 due to the theft.

