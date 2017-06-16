PHOTOS: Bobcat caught swimming in Patoka Lake

BIRDSEYE, IN (WAVE) - It is often said that cats don't like getting wet, but that's not always the case, as a Charlestown couple discovered this week when they spotted a bobcat swimming in Patoka Lake.

According to a post on Patoka Lake's Facebook page, Kyle and Melissa Holst photographed the feline making its way across the body of water in Dubois County, Indiana on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows the wet animal standing on rocks after getting out of the lake.

Patoka Lake consists of 26,000 acres of land and water. The lake itself is 8,800 acres. It is located just south of French Lick and West Baden and just east of Jasper.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.