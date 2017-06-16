PHOTOS: Bobcat caught swimming in Patoka Lake

According to a post on Patoka Lake's Facebook page, Kyle and Melissa Holst photographed the feline making its way across the body of water in Dubois County, Indiana on Wednesday.More >>
According to a post on Patoka Lake's Facebook page, Kyle and Melissa Holst photographed the feline making its way across the body of water in Dubois County, Indiana on Wednesday.More >>
Barley has been charged with assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
Barley has been charged with assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
Here are a few places you can take dad on Father's Day.More >>
Here are a few places you can take dad on Father's Day.More >>
Barnes has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.More >>
Barnes has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.More >>
All gift certificates will be honored at the restaurant's location at 1207 E. Market Street in Jeffersonville.More >>
All gift certificates will be honored at the restaurant's location at 1207 E. Market Street in Jeffersonville.More >>