Michael Phelps to race great white shark for 'Shark Week'

(RNN) - Michael Phelps has already beaten all the land-based beasts. Now, he's set to take on aquatic life.

Discovery Channel has nabbed the top all-time Olympic medal winner to race a great white shark, according to a news release. It's part of the cable network's "Shark Week," described as "television’s longest-running and eagerly awaited summer TV event."

Few other details were given. Is it in a pool? Is there chum involved? Does the winner get the chum?

"Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win, an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before," Discovery said.

Just because something hasn't been done doesn't make it "monumental." No one's ever tried to eat a flatscreen TV, either.

The race is scheduled to air 8 p.m. ET July 23, right after "Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives" and right before "Shark-Croc Showdown." Really.

Great whites can get a top speed up to 25 mph in short bursts. ESPN said Phelps' top recorded speed in the pool was only 6 mph.

He better stock up on beef jerky.

Happy #nationaljerkyday from the road! Pumped to have my new Honey Habanero flavored chicken jerky from @kravejerky with me to celebrate!! pic.twitter.com/xVCDcxOn4I — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) June 12, 2017

