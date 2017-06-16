Michael Phelps to race great white shark for 'Shark Week'

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.
Glenn Close is returning to TV for the first time since Damages.
It's no Dog Wick, but it still sounds pretty cool: Lionsgate is developing a TV series spin-off of the John Wick film franchise called The Continental.
Lindsay Lohan, who's British now, is mounting a comeback across the pond.
We're past the point of having to preface discussions of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)'s tragic death with spoiler warnings, aren't we?
Adam West, who played the titular caped crusader on TV's Batman, died Friday night, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88.
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.
Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.
"If you cancel Futurama, we'll cancel you, Netflix!"
Last week, Julia Roberts had no TV shows. This week, she has two.
Today's One Love Manchester tribute concert has been filled with emotional performances, thoughtful tributes, and a touching amount of perseverance and collective love.
