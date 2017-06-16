Now Available: A Kim Jong Un romper for men - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Now Available: A Kim Jong Un romper for men

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby season brought us the romphim -- a romper for sartorially confident men.

This month? A Kim Jong Un romphim.

It's actually listed as a romper on the website GetOnFleek.com, but it's designed for men. The bigger takeaway though is that the garment features a gigantic photo of the North Korean dictator's smiling face.

What more can you say about it that ESPN's Cary Chow hasn't already said?

If a tight shot of a foreign leader adorning your gear isn't your speed, maybe try the fried chicken romper or the burrito cat romper.

Each is priced at $79.99.

