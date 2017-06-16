Teen shot in Algonquin neighborhood

Police were called to the scene shortly after one Friday afternoon. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the foot Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 in the 1600 block of S 25th Street, according to MetroSafe.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

MetroSafe confirmed that there was a suspect in custody in relation to the shooting.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.