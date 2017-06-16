UofL baseball team honors fallen officer at College World Series

LMPD shared photos of the UofL team with the Thin Blue Line flag in Omaha. (Source: Officer George Rodman/LMPD)

This is the team's fourth time at the College World Series. (Source: Edwin Goode/WVUE)

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) - The University of Louisville baseball team has taken the memory of a fallen LMPD officer with them on their journey to the College World Series.

In a post on their Facebook page, LMPD shared photos of the UofL team with the Thin Blue Line flag in Omaha.

"It's no secret that Nick was a HUGE University of Louisville fan! He loved the Cards!" the post said.

This is the team's fourth time at the College World Series. UofL will start play in the College World Series on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. against Texas A&M.

