Former LaRue County sheriff accused of embezzling county money

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A former Kentucky sheriff is facing an embezzlement charge several years after the fact.

Bobby Carlton Shoffner was the LaRue County sheriff between May 2011 and May 2012 when the county "received benefits in excess of $10,000 under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, and other forms of federal assistance," according to a release sent around Friday by the Department of Justice.

At some point during that time period, the 58-year-old Shoffner, "allegedly embezzled, stole, intentionally misapplied, and knowingly converted to his own use without lawful authority, monies in excess of $5,000 which belonged to, were owned by, and were under the care, custody, and control of LaRue County."

The case is still being investigated by the FBI, and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Weiser.

If convicted, Shoffner, of Hodgenville, could serve a maximum five years in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and serve a three-year probation.

