After 40 years, father and daughter meet for the 1st time

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is looking forward to celebrating Father's Day a week after his first meeting with his 40-year-old daughter, who tracked him down following decades of questions.

Daughter Jyll Justamond says she was working with limited information from her mother: that her father's first name was Al, he was Italian and he worked at a bar called Neary's in the 1970s.

In April, she made a post in a Facebook group for Palisades Park, where the now-defunct bar was located. That led her to the former owner, who told her he knew exactly who she was looking for - 63-year-old Al Annunziata, of Cliffside Park.

After a paternity test proved he was her father, she traveled to New Jersey from Littleton, Colorado, to meet him on June 11.

