After 40 years, father and daughter meet for the 1st time

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is looking forward to celebrating Father's Day a week after his first meeting with his 40-year-old daughter, who tracked him down following decades of questions.
Daughter Jyll Justamond says she was working with limited information from her mother: that her father's first name was Al, he was Italian and he worked at a bar called Neary's in the 1970s.
In April, she made a post in a Facebook group for Palisades Park, where the now-defunct bar was located. That led her to the former owner, who told her he knew exactly who she was looking for - 63-year-old Al Annunziata, of Cliffside Park.
After a paternity test proved he was her father, she traveled to New Jersey from Littleton, Colorado, to meet him on June 11.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
