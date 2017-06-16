New Albany two-way street conversion project ahead of schedule

Work is udnerway to convert several of New Albany's one-way street to two-way.(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Work is going on now in New Albany to convert several one-way streets to two-way streets.

With all the milling, paving and striping, downtown is buzzing with road construction as the city prepares to take a new direction.

"That's going to be nice to have nice, smooth roads for a while," Floyd County resident Christie Gulley said.

After getting the green light from the Board of Public Works, Spring, Elm, Market, Bank and Pearl streets soon will carry two-way traffic.

"There's a lot of people that get confused with the one-way streets trying to find places," Corrao Shoes owner Phil Corrao said. The Market Street business owner said he welcomes the change.

"It will increase my business," Corrao said. "People will slow down, they will see my sign, see my business and they'll also be able to park on the side."

Mayor Jeff Gahan said the project is currently ahead of schedule. Not only will people notice new roadways, but there will be brand new crosswalks and traffic and pedestrian signals.

"There is a buffer zone, giving the people that are parking a little room to open their doors," Gahan said.

The mayor said he hopes this will improve the walkability of downtown.

"You will be able to come down the streets and see New Albany from a completely different angle," Gahan said.

Such a change of pace may just take a few trips around the block.

"It's probably going to be really good to be able to go up and down each side of the street, but just getting used to it will be a little bit hard," Gulley said.

"Until you actually go through it, you just don't know, but progress is always good," Floyd County resident Sharon Sinclair said.

Spring Street will be the first fully converted. Market will be next. The entire project is expected to be complete by October.

