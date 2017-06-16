Signs ask for help finding 7-year-old's killer

Hobbs was killed on May 21 while eating cake at his kitchen table. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Signs are scattered through West Louisville reading "Do you know where the person is that killed me? Please call anonymous 574-LMPD."

The signs picture 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. in his school photos and at his graduation.

Hobbs was killed on May 21 while eating cake at his kitchen table and playing on his iPad. Police have yet to find his killer

The person who made the signs wants to remain anonymous but is hoping they will encourage someone to come forward with information.

