FBI believes Eric Conn is getting help to avoid capture

The FBi believes Conn is getting help from at least one person. (source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI continues to hunt for the Kentucky attorney who fled custody after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty in March and one month later, he was released after being fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet. Conn reportedly took off that bracelet in June. It was found near Interstate 75.

The FBI announced it is using all resources to find Conn and suggested he is not working alone.

"We believe that all options are currently being ... obviously accessed ... as to who may be helping him, we believe that it would be unlikely for him to flee and to remain in his escaped status at this point without some initial help," Amy Hess, FBI Special Agent in Charge

A search warrant for the Pikeville home of Conn's mother was executed yesterday, along with a nearby law office and vehicle.

The FBI says new charges against individuals who are helping Conn elude police could come as soon as Monday.

