SummerFest 2017 holds kickoff breakfast

The SummerFest 2017 Prayer Breakfast was held Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A prayer breakfast at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage served as the kickoff event SummerFest 2017.

This year's theme is "We Believe in West Louisville."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Popular Prospect restaurant abruptly closes

+ Volunteers prepare for 28th annual Ohio River sweep

+ PHOTOS: Bobcat caught swimming in Patoka Lake

SummerFest 2017 will take place next Saturday, June 25, at Chickasaw Park.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.