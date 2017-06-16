SummerFest 2017 holds kickoff breakfast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SummerFest 2017 holds kickoff breakfast

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The SummerFest 2017 Prayer Breakfast was held Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News) The SummerFest 2017 Prayer Breakfast was held Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A prayer breakfast at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage served as the kickoff event SummerFest 2017.

This year's theme is "We Believe in West Louisville."

SummerFest 2017 will take place next Saturday, June 25, at Chickasaw Park.

