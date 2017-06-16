LMPD investigating Old Louisville stabbing

Louisville Metro police were called to the 300 block of W. Oak Street on a report of a shooting.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to the 300 block of W. Oak Street on a report of a shooting.More >>
Barley has been charged with assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
Barley has been charged with assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
The theme of SummerFest 2017 is "We Believe in West Louisville."More >>
The theme of SummerFest 2017 is "We Believe in West Louisville."More >>
Hobbs was killed on May 21 while eating cake at his kitchen table.More >>
Hobbs was killed on May 21 while eating cake at his kitchen tableMore >>
The FBI continues to hunt for the Kentucky attorney who fled custody after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme.More >>
The FBI continues to hunt for the Kentucky attorney who fled custody after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme.More >>