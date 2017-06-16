LMPD investigating Old Louisville stabbing

The initial call said a person had been shot. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been reported wounded in a stabbing in the Old Louisville neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 300 block of W. Oak Street around 5:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting but found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was being treated by Metro EMS and will be taken to University Hospital.

