Suspect in Transylvania U. machete attacks free on bond

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of using a machete to attack people at Transylvania University is out of jail on bond.

Mitchell Adkins is accused of attacking two students inside Jazzman's Cafe on the campus in April.

Adkins is facing multiple assault charges, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

He posted bond during today's court appearance and is due back in court next month.

